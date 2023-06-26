CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If embattled Democratic Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper seeks re-election, he will be up against former Republican State Senator Chris Walters, who said he will run for Carper’s seat.

Commissioner Carper has been under investigation since May 15, when a woman called 911 and said Carper had exposed himself to her. The West Virginia State Police are now investigating after an email surfaced where Carper appeared to have offered a county commission employee a job promotion. That employee is the girlfriend of the police officer who initially investigated Carper.

Walters said he trusts that law enforcement will handle the investigation, but he wants to focus on other issues.

“You know, I wish Kent great health; I hope that he recovers. He had a really, really tough surgery, and I wish that he has great health from that. And afterward, he can talk about the incidences that have come up. I want to talk about what I want to do for Kanawha County, focus on the issues that I’m focusing on,” said Chris Walters, (R) who is challenging Carper for county commission.

We have requested interviews with Commissioner Carper, but his lawyer said he continues to recover from open heart surgery. His family said various health issues caused him confusion and other problems the week of the alleged incident. They said his actions were, “misinterpreted,” resulting in an “awful misunderstanding.”