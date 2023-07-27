CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The city of Charleston is holding a meeting on Thursday to get the public’s input on the possibility of a local health clinic creating a syringe service program.

Syringe service programs, also known as needle exchange programs or harm reduction programs, have been controversial in West Virginia.

In 2018, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s needle exchange program was shut down after the state revealed mismanagement within the agency. They said there were also complaints about needles not being properly disposed of. Some of these complaints came from first responders and then-Mayor Danny Jones, who said he does not “believe in these programs.”

“It will draw addicts. If it’s just nothing more than a syringe exchange program, that’s what it’ll be,” former Charleston Mayor Jones said.

Thursday’s meeting is to see if the public would be receptive to a syringe service program at the Women’s Health Center on Charleston’s West Side.

“Everyone has a dream; nobody wants to end up on the streets,” Luba Sadovska, who is visiting Charleston, said. “People go for drugs and overdose probably because they think they have no other choice, but there is a choice.”

“Just because somebody is addicted to drugs doesn’t mean they’re a bad person, it means they’re in a bad predicament,” Katie Acord, a supporter of the program, said. “That doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a second chance.”

In 2021, the West Virginia Legislature created a law about needle exchange programs that set guidelines and created an application process for facilities wanting to create a program. Some of the rules set by the law are that services can be denied to those who don’t return used needles and that you have to show a state ID to use the services.

As of Thursday, West Virginia Health Right operates a one-on-one needle exchange program in the city of Charleston.