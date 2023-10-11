KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the KCSO, Mason Quentrill, 15, of Elkview was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at his home on Elk River Road. Deputies say he may be riding a green and orange mountain bike, and is not believed to be in any current danger.

Quentrill is described as a white male standing 5’4″ and weighing approximately 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He is possibly wearing a red shirt and purple sweatpants, deputies say.

Anyone with any information on Quentrill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169 or 304-357-0556.