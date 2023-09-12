KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

According to the KCSO, 11-year-old Bradley Alan Katz was last seen around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at his home on Woodall Drive. Deputies say Katz was known to be home from school on Tuesday.

The KCSO says Katz is known to walk in the Cross Lanes area and is frequently at the Lake Chaweva area. He is not believed to be in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Katz is described as a white male with sandy brown hair and green eyes, standing 5’1″ and weighing approximately 125 lbs. Deputies say he was last seen wearing blue shorts and a long-sleeved, blue shirt.

Anyone with any information on Katz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or 304-357-0556.