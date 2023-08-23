KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

According to the KCSO, Johnathan Stoops, 30 was last seen Aug. 22, 2023, around 10:30 p.m. Deputies say he was last seen by his girlfriend in Cross Lanes when he got out of her vehicle to go into a nearby convenience store.

The sheriff’s office says Stoops never returned to the vehicle, and was not in any nearby business. Deputies believe he could be in either the Cross Lanes or Charleston areas and is likely walking. The KCSO says they Stoops “is not currently believed to be in any danger.”

Stoops is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes standing approximately 5’9″ and weighing roughly 180 lbs.

Anyone with any information on Stoops whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0556 or 304-357-0169.