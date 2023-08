CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the CPD, Alyssa Harless, 16, left Turning Point, on July 31, 2023, and did not return.

Police say Alyssa was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark yoga pants. Authorities also believe she may be in the Huntington area.

Anyone with any information on Alyssa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kanawha County Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.