KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the KCSO, Dakota Dean Holmes, 13, of Clendenin went missing around 5 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023. around Nicholas Lane. Deputies say he left home after stating he was going to the Giovanni’s pizza in Clendenin. The KCSO says Holmes was last seen riding his gray Mongoose Bike toward the Thorofare Road area.

Deputies say Holmes is described as standing 5’4″ and weighing approximately 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black or gray swimming trunks, black Crocs shoes and no shirt.

The KCSO says Holmes is not believed to be in danger, but his family is concerned for his well-being. Anyone with any information on Holmes whereabouts is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0556.