KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the KCSO, Bridget Lenee Williams, 34, was last seen on May 3, 2023 in the area of Ferrell Road in St. Albans. Deputies say Williams is from county and is reported to have been homeless for the past four years.

She is not believed to be in any danger, according to deputies, but her family is concerned for Williams’ safety and well-being.

Williams is described as a white female standing 5″3″ and weighing approximately 132 lbs. Deputies say she has brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo of a feather on one of her wrists.

Anyone with any information on Williams whereabouts is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0556 or through the tip line on their website.