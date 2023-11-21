CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the KCSO, Cassie R. Rollins, 36, was last seen in the St. Albans area on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Deputies say she had contact with law enforcement on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, but has not been heard from since.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The KCSO says Rollins is not believed to be in danger at this time, but her family is concerned about her whereabouts.

Rollins is described as a white female standing 5’8″ and weighing approximately 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Rollins has recognizable tattoos including sleve designs on her arms, butterflies on her chest, and the state of West Virginia on the back side of one arm.

Anyone with any information on Rollins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0556 or 304-357-0169.