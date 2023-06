KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A motorhome is on fire near the Paint Creek Road exit in the southbound lanes of I-77, according to Metro 911 officials.

They said the motorhome is on the shoulder of the interstate.

The alert said, “Be prepared for lane closures to accommodate emergency vehicles.”

There is no word on any injuries.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.