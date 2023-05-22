VIDEO: Previous Coverage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 13 News is learning new information on the investigation into Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

The investigation is over alleged misconduct at a city park, according to multiple officials in Kanawha County and the city of Charleston.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

13 News has learned more about the initial 911 call. We are getting a clearer picture of exactly what happened one week ago Monday at Daniel Boone Park, according to witnesses.

According to our sources – who spoke to 13 News on the condition of anonymity – Carper was driving a silver van last Monday. 13 News is told the van belongs to the Charleston law firm where Carper is a partner. On Sunday, two vans were parked outside the law firm, including one that was silver.

According to our source, a woman reported that Carper drove his silver van into Daniel Boone Park. He then allegedly parked his vehicle next to the woman’s car. At this point, according to the woman, Carper opened his door and indecently exposed himself to her. That’s when she called the police.

But Commissioner Carper’s daughter Virginia issued a statement Friday blaming the incident on a medical condition saying, “My father’s illness and his apparent confusion have been misinterpreted as being something inappropriate. My family and I regret this awful misunderstanding.”

Carper, 71, remains hospitalized after having heart bypass surgery Thursday.

He has been on the Kanawha County Commission since 1996.