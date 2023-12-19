KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — $1.2 million has been given to Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course to help rebuild parts of both impacted by flooding and severe storms, according to Sen. Joe Manchin’s office.

The $1,255,797 will be coming from FEMA, or the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to repair a roadway and embankment at Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course.

“It is vital that our West Virginia communities receive resources like these to rebuild and recover after any storm or disaster comes our way,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said.

Coonskin Park is a park around 10 minutes away from downtown Charleston with more than 1,000 acres of nature. There are hiking and biking trails, fishing ponds, picnic shelters, playgrounds, a pool, tennis and pickleball courts, and more, according to the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Big Bend Golf Course is in the Tornado area, near the Kanawha-Lincoln line. It’s an eighteen-hole golf course that is 6,237 yards long.