UPDATE: (5:30 P.M. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023) – Power has been restored to Charleston’s West Side, according to the Appalachian Power Outage Map.

The outage happened this morning and, according to Appalachian Power officials, was caused by a bird.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than 1,000 homes and businesses are without power on Charleston’s West Side.

According to the Appalachian Power Outage Map, the outage was first reported around 11:11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The area impacted includes a total of 1,117 customers between Kanawha Boulevard West to 6th and 7th Streets, and Ohio Avenue to Florida Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Karen Wissing with Appalachian Power says crews are on their way to the substation near Elm Street and Central Avenue. According to Wissing, the outage was caused by a bird. She also says the company does not yet have a restoration time for power to be back on.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.