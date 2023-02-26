CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a motorhome fire in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, the fire started before 2:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Staunton Avenue.

Dispatchers say the call initially came in as a house on fire, but crews arrived and advised it was actually a motorhome.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Charleston Fire Department is on the scene, dispatchers say.

There is no information at this time about occupants, injuries or damages. This is a developing story.