CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a motorhome fire in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia.
According to dispatchers, the fire started before 2:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Staunton Avenue.
Dispatchers say the call initially came in as a house on fire, but crews arrived and advised it was actually a motorhome.
Charleston Fire Department is on the scene, dispatchers say.
There is no information at this time about occupants, injuries or damages. This is a developing story.