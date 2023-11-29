KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston non-profit has gotten a head start on helping people this Christmas season.

The Mountain Mission started assembling boxes that will later be packed with food, and handed out to more than a thousand local families in need. The Christmas food boxes will serve so many who face hard times over the holidays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The organization’s mission is made possible thanks to donations from the community. Each box costs $100 to make.

“We’re making more of an impact on our communities. And that’s the goal of what we’re trying to do today. We enjoy it. It’s all for a good cause, and we have a lot of fun doing it,” said Adam Perry, president of the Kanawha Valley Business Group.

The boxes will be stuffed with food on Dec. 11, and the Mountain Mission is taking cash donations on their website to help provide for the greater need this year.