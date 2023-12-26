CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Gas Company has revealed the timeline of events in connection to the natural gas crisis on Charleston’s West Side.

The company sent a report detailing response efforts on November 10. The report was requested by the Pubic Service Commission of West Virginia while their investigation continues.

According to the report, crews discovered and removed several gas meters gushed by water. They eventually found the location of the primary leak at the intersections of Madison and Florida Streets. Upon arriving, they discovered one of their steel gas lines was burst by a water jet stream.

The gas company goes on to say that they were unable to clean their lines until the water was shut off. According to their report, gas company crews were on standby for about eleven hours between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. until West Virginia American Water located the right water valve.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Public Service Commission also requested documents from West Virginia American Water, specifically communications and data from and regarding the night of the water line leak. The water company rejected that request, claiming their requests are “unduly burdensome.” They go on to claim that they are being targeted more than Mountaineer Gas.

A spokesperson with West Virginia American Water sent a statement to 13 News saying in part,

“West Virginia American Water remains committed to participating in a General Investigation that is thorough and seeks the truth, but in order to do so, the General Investigation must be a fair and equitable process for both utilities. West Virginia American Water and Mountaineer Gas customers deserve a fair process, and knowing all the facts is the best way to mitigate any future events for the benefit of all of our customers.” West Virginia American Water

At that time, 46 miles of gas lines were flooded, knocking out natural gas services for more than one thousand homes. One of those customers, Jules Porto, says even six and a half weeks since the outage began, he still doesn’t have running hot water.

“Nine tenths of the time, I don’t have heat. I did have electric heaters, they did provide…But it’s annoying,” Porto said. “It would be see your breath cold.”

Mountaineer Gas says there are still some homes that do not have their utilities fully restored. The ones still waiting either have pending deliveries, or have had scheduling conflicts with crews.

To read the full report on the Pubic Service Commission of West Virginia’s website, click here.