Courtesy of the Kanawha County Metro

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A roadway in Kanwaha County is blocked due to a mudslide.

Kanawha County dispatch said that a mudslide happened in the 2200 block of Sissonville Drive in Charleston. It happened at around 12:30 p.m.

The West Virginia Division Of Highways arrived on the scene at 1:45 p.m. and is working to clear the road.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.