CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 33rd annual Multifest kicks off in the Capitol City today!

Organizers began setting up for the four-day festival Wednesday night, and vendors and tents are setting up on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston for the event to start at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Multifest is an event to celebrate diversity, bringing out a great crowd every year.

“We have shown over these 33 years how important it is to have a festival that celebrates all of our differences,” said Multifest President Pastor David Fryson. “The wonderful thing about diversity is that we can celebrate our differences rather than argue about them.”

This weekend’s musical line-up for the event is stacked with something for the whole family:

Thursday – EU Band and local musicians.

Friday – “Ladies Night” featuring Keke Wyatt, Sunshine Anderson and rapper Yo-Yo

Saturday – NEXT, Lyfe Jennings, Jon B., Justin Young

Sunday – Chrystal Rucker, Gap X The Band and Rapper Yung Joc.

The event will also feature a “Kidz Zone” vendors, merchants and a three-on-three basketball tournament at the MLK Rec Center on Donnally Street on Saturday. There will also be a special screening at the Kanawha County Public Library of “River of Hope,” a film that tells the story of former slave Mary Barnes Campbell founded West Virginia State University with her children.