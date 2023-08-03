KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a DUI Checkpoint on Wednesday, Aug. 2, led to multiple citations and arrests in St. Albans.

The checkpoint was set up from 6 p.m. to midnight on West Virginia Route 817, also called Winfield Road, in St. Albans. Deputies say they estimate more than 400 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Of those vehicles, the KCSO says 23 drivers were cited for miscellaneous traffic violations, and three were cited for operating a vehicle without insurance. Deputies say two drivers were charged with driving on a suspended license, and two more were charged with driving on a revoked license for prior DUI.

According to the KCSO, one driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Deputies say that person was also charged with operating a vehicle on a revoked license for a past DUI.

The KCSO says a wanted person was also arrested during the checkpoint. Deputies did not give any details on what charges the person was wanted for.