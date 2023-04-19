DAVIS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home along Smith Road in the Davis Creek area around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time. According to Kanawha County 911, a house and a couple of cars caught fire.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article when more information becomes available.