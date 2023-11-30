KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a working fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at a home on Thomas Hollow Road in Tornado.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say the home is believed to be occupied, but there are no known injuries at this time.

The Tornado, Lakewood, West Side, Alum Creek and Jefferson volunteer fire departments are responding, along with officials from West Virginia DNR Forestry.