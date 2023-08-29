UPDATE: (3:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023): According to Kanawha County dispatchers, I-64 West has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles between the 46 and 48 mile-markers near the Goff Mountain Road exit.
According to dispatchers, two people were taken from the scene for medical care, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
UPDATE: (1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023): A multiple-vehicle crash on I-64 has traffic backed up for several miles.
WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 West in Kanawha County.
Kanawha County dispatchers say the crash happened near the Goff Mountain Road exit between mile-markers 46 and 48, where several cars were involved in a crash.
Authorities have not yet confirmed how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured in the crash. Drivers should use caution in the area.
This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.