UPDATE: (3:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023): According to Kanawha County dispatchers, I-64 West has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles between the 46 and 48 mile-markers near the Goff Mountain Road exit.

According to dispatchers, two people were taken from the scene for medical care, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

UPDATE: (1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023): A multiple-vehicle crash on I-64 has traffic backed up for several miles.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 West in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the crash happened near the Goff Mountain Road exit between mile-markers 46 and 48, where several cars were involved in a crash.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured in the crash. Drivers should use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.