CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A musical group in Charleston is bringing smiles and songs to the CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital every Saturday morning. This group is known as the Music Medics, and they have nine certified CAMC volunteer members.

Their mission is to bring cheer and a smile every weekend to hospitalized kids and their families in the pediatric unit. They not only want to make patients and their families smile, but they also sing to nurses, doctors and other hospital staff.

“Nothing is more miserable than a kid in the hospital, except maybe their parents. If by singing our silly songs we can make somebody smile and forget for a minute where they are, that’s worth a lot. That’s why we do it,” Music Medics member Jim Walther said.

They sing a variety of what’s known as “barbershop tunes” to bring fun to CAMC’s pediatric patients while also gifting them a toy, a book or a game.

“That’s a fantastic thing to be able to see those kids in their pain and then they’ll hear the song, and they’ll smile, and you give them a little toy or a little book or a game to play with. Just to bring a little bit of joy into a sad situation,” Music Medics member Ron Williams said.

The group started singing in the hospital in July 2019, and while they had to stop singing for a few years due to COVID-19, they say they’re happy to be back now making children’s lives a little brighter while they stay in the hospital.