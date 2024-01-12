CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With a motion from Commissioner Kent Carper himself, there is now a change of leadership in the Kanawha County Commission.

Early in Thursday night’s regularly scheduled Kanawha County Commission meeting, Carper made a motion for Lance Wheeler to become the next commission president, Carper himself has held the title consecutively since 2003 and at various times prior to that.

Following the meeting, Carper spoke about why he decided to pass the gavel on to Wheeler.

“My health has not been good. There’s no secret about that,” Carper said. ” My family has asked me to do a little bit less. I’m doing a little bit less at my law firm and doing a little bit less at other activities, so it’s a good time for a transition, and Lance will do a great job.”

According to West Virginia State Code §7-1-1, the presidency of a county commission must be voted on in the commission’s first meeting of the year.

“Is there a motion for the new president? If not, I’ll make it. I move that Commissioner Lance Wheeler become the president of the Kanawha County Commission for the fiscal year ’24-’25. Do I have a second,” Carper said in the meeting.

His motion was seconded by Commissioner Ben Salango.

“Yeah, let me say something first though. Kent, I’ve had the pleasure of the last seven years of moving for you to be president, and I want to thank you for your service,” Salango said.

Carper then handed the gavel over to Wheeler, who has been a commissioner since 2021.

“I will say that nothing today has changed. We will continue those values, those traditions. The only thing that changed today is the seating arrangement, so thank you all again, and let’s get to work,” Wheeler said after he and Carper changed seats.

In regard to Carper’s health, the commissioner underwent open-heart surgery in May of last year.

Just days before that procedure, however, Carper was at the center of an alleged incident on May 15, 2023, at Daniel Boone Park, that has since launched state and federal investigations.

The whole case began on May 15, 2023, when 911 dispatched police to Daniel Boone Park in Charleston after a woman called to say a man, now identified as Commissioner Carper, indecently exposed himself to her. The patrol officer who responded was Hart Childress, who happens to be the boyfriend of Commissioner Lance Wheeler’s administrative assistant, Megan Estep.

Childress talked to both Carper and the caller at Daniel Boone Park on May 15. Carper was questioned but was not cited and was free to go.

Hours later, Carper allegedly sent Estep an email asking if she was interested in becoming the golf superintendent at a county park. Federal investigators are involved as the offer was made via email. They want to know if the offer was, essentially, a bribe attempt to curry favor with the investigating officer, Childress.

Investigators also want to know if Carper was trying to affect the investigation by obstructing justice.

After the events of May 15, Carper’s family issued a statement saying he suffered from a medical condition that day at the park and this was all an “awful misunderstanding.”

Kent Carper has not been charged with any crime.