CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Natural gas services are not expected to be back for “several more days” for some customers as around 1,111 customers are without services Monday morning.

This was caused by a broken water line flooding gas lines at Madison and Florida streets on Friday, according to Mountaineer Gas. Customers on Charleston’s West Side were without both gas and water, but water services were restored shortly after. Crews are at Madison and Florida streets Monday morning, according to dispatchers.

Mountaineer Gas says they will have to go to every residence and business impacted, and the services restored will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Customers are expected to be without service for “several more days” because they have to wait for the water to be purged from the gas line to make “significant restoration[s].”

“All meters of the customers affected are off and the restoration of service will require visiting each residence and business to assess on a case-by-case basis, and to restore services once it is safe to do so,” Mountaineer Gas said in a statement.

They say they are working with West Virginia American Water and the city of Charleston to open up warming stations and shelters.

As a result of the outages, Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School — which is only a few blocks away from where crews are working — was closed on Monday and will be closed on Tuesday as well.