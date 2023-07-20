KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A neighbor living in Kanawha City filed a complaint with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department as a biohazard team cleans up an apartment scattered with bodily remains.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department sent a statement to 13 News on the matter, saying:

“The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department received a complaint this morning about a strong odor coming from an apartment in Kanawha City in which a man and his dog had died. We responded as soon as the complaint came in and found the site already being professionally cleaned. The odor has dissipated, but cleanup crews should be on site for another day. We will follow up with the landlord of the building and share our findings with the City of Charleston’s building inspector.”

Up until Thursday, the health department was not involved. A department spokesperson told 13 News that the department could not become involved until after a neighbor filed a complaint. A complaint was filed Thursday morning.

After the complaint was filed, a department representative was on-site during the cleaning on Thursday. They say the job will go at least for one more day, if not longer.

The next door neighbor, who prefers to remain anonymous, says while the cleanup goes on, flies, gnats, and roaches invade her apartment from the drains, and the rotten odor still fills her living space.

“I should be in a hotel staying somewhere safe until this is finished, until it’s completely finished because it’s so hazardous and dangerous,” she said. “I can’t even focus on my everyday life because I’m dealing with this. Trying to keep the roaches out. Trying to kill every one that I find. Treating the grass and yard outside with earth and anything pet friendly we can find to try and find anything we can to stop them from entering our units.”

The apartment is managed by a man named David Le. He says the cleanup will be done “soon,” but could not provide a specific date.

“Just soon. Soon is all we get told,” the neighbor said. “Soon’s just not good enough no more.”