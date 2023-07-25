KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The landlord of the Charleston apartment where a body was found on Father’s Day says it has finally cleaned, but neighbors say they’re still having issues from the incident.

David Le owns several apartments in the Kanawha City neighborhood, and told 13 News that the apartment in question has been properly cleaned and sanitized for biohazards. However, the next door neighbor, who prefers to remain anonymous, says otherwise. She says that the smell of the body is still as rotten as ever, and bugs continue to infest her apartment.

“Not a lot has changed,” she said. “I’m still fighting gnats. I’m still fighting the bugs crawling through the drains…Trying to kill the roaches rolling out of his door. It’s disgusting. I’m scared to even let my own dog into my front yard because there’s still bugs, you can still see crawling from underneath his doors.”

The neighbor says ever since police and fire officials removed a body on Father’s Day, her life hasn’t been the same. She has learned to live in these conditions, and says nothing has changed this week.

She says she wants her life back.

“I just want to be a livable, clean, healthy environment for me and my family to live in.”

A spokesperson with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department told 13 News they will be sending a worker to inspect the apartment Wednesday morning. Last week, the department sent someone to inspect the apartment while the cleaning was still taking place.