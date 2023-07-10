SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new addition to the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed Helicon Chemical to the park this morning. Helicon is a manufacturing company for the improvement of missiles, rockets and aerospace systems as well as munition for government and commercial customers.

The new facility will bring jobs to the region as well as help improve national security.

“We’re exceptionally happy to be here in South Charleston and West Virginia,” said Helicon Chemical CEO Wes Naylor. “Frankly, we have not found a friendlier environment for bringing business and government and industry together. It’s the ideal place for us to do this work.”

Helicon plans to use existing infrastructure for their manufacturing.