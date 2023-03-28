CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A new airline is coming to West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

On Tuesday, officials at Yeager Airport announced that Breeze Airways will provide flights to two new destinations: Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando, Florida.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that at least three other cities, including New York and the West Coast, will be added over the next 24 months.

According to the airline’s website, Breeze Airways “provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares.”

Flights out of Charleston are available on Breeze Airways’ website now for flights as early as May 31.

The airline was founded in 2018 and began operations in 2021.