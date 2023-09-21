CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — A new bench and accompanying sculpture on Charleston’s west side are honoring the legacy of iconic West Virginia artist Charly “Jupiter” Hamilton, who passed away in September 2021.

Hamilton was born on Feb. 24, 1948, in Princeton, New Jersey. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and served in Vietnam as a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Ponchatoula. He then studied art history and painting at UNC-Chapel Hill.

He moved to West Virginia in 1977 and became a carpenter after the Tug River Flood. His art has become a staple of West Virginia, featuring intricate, quirky and richly-colored artwork that decorates murals and other artwork around the city.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, the city’s Office of Public Art, Rhoda Hamilton – who is the wife of Charly Hamilton – and other community members gathered near one of his most famous murals, the Wonder Mural, to unveil the “Charly Bench.”

The “Charly Bench” was a project that Hamilton worked on with Jeff Pierson, Director of the Office of Public Art, before passing away from complications stemming from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

(Photo Courtesy: City of Charleston)

“We hope this piece will bring the same wonder and whimsy that Charly brought to all of his work,” Pierson said.

According to a press release from the city of Charleston, Hamilton and Pierson worked on developing the ideas and designs of the bench. Then, Robert Haddy sculpted and fabricated the maquette and sculpture, and Pierson and Rob Cleland painted the sculpture in Charly’s signature color style.

New bench, statue honors Charleston art icon Charly ‘Jupiter’ Hamilton (Photo Credit: 13 News Chief Photographer Elbert Mosley)

“Charly’s artwork and legacy continue to bring vibrancy to our Capital City,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are truly grateful for his lasting contributions to our arts community, and we absolutely love his continued presence through this new public art piece.”