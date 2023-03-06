CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston City Council approved Benjamin “Ben” Mishoe unanimously as the capital city’s newest city manager on Monday.

Mishoe takes over Jonathan Storage’s role as city manager. According to the City of Charleston, Storage’s last day with the city was in January 2023. Andy Wood served as the interim city manager before Mishoe.

“I am honored by the opportunity to join Mayor Goodwin’s staff and to help continue the progress I saw during her first term,” City Manager Mishoe said. “I’m beyond excited to get started, and am committed to working hard each day for the residents and businesses of Charleston – a city my wife and I love.”

According to a press release from the city, Mishoe graduated magna cum laude from West Virginia University in 2003 and received his doctor of jurisprudence from the WVU College of Law. He served as a student-attorney in their Clinical Law Program.

Mishoe was the only member of his graduating class to appear before the state’s Supreme Court of Appeals before graduating, according to a press release.

Mishoe served two years as a law clerk to the Honorable James J. Rowe, Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit of West Virginia. He is the President of the West Virginia State Bar and has worked at Shaffer & Shafer, according to a press release.