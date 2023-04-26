CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new music festival is coming to West Virginia’s capital city this fall.

According to the Charleston Dirty Birds, GoMart Ballpark is set to host the inaugural “Salango Law Down and Dirty Music Festival” in October. The two-day festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

Organizers say the festival will feature live music from Nashville singer/songwriters. Officials say the full lineup including headliners for the festival will be announced in the coming weeks. According to the Dirty Birds, however, some acts already named are Love and Theft, Dalton Dover, and Charleston native Kate Boytek.

“We are excited to host a country music festival in our partner community, Charleston, West Virginia,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures. “I am grateful for the support of Mayor Goodwin, the Charleston CVB, and the Dirty Birds organization for supporting our vision and helping to see it through.”

The event is a collaboration between the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Charleston Dirty Birds and Airstream Ventures.

“Non-baseball events are becoming an increasingly larger portion of the entertainment offerings at GoMart Ballpark, according to Dirty Birds’ Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. “This year we have already had more people in the ballpark to date than any year before. We are very serious and committed to hosting major special events and this is going to be one heck of a party!”

Organizers say tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, April 28, 2023, from the festival’s website.