DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – If you need a way to cool down with the warm weather, or you’re craving something sweet, Crafts of the Coal Handcrafted Ice Cream opened their new Dunbar location on Saturday.

Crafts of the Coal spent years selling their handcrafted ice cream out of their mobile truck, but this weekend they opened the new Dunbar-based shop, which will be run by Lindsay Emswiler and her husband.

“We really appreciated the way they brought the community in through ice cream. We’ve been in Dunbar for a long time,” Emswiler said. “My family has lived here for legacies. So it was really important for us to try to get the community together, and ice cream solves everything, so I feel like that’s a good reason to bring everyone together.”

They are celebrating their opening weekend with 24 flavors to choose from: something for all taste buds.

Emswiler said she and her husband decided to open the shop not only to sell ice cream but to bring the community together. She also said making Dunbar the shop’s new home was an obvious choice.

“No one is positioned better than Dunbar to have local businesses and to have business. We’re right here by the interstate,” Emswiler said. We have a really nice flow of traffic, and so one of our original goals was to just hopefully inspire other businesses to open up so we could kind of build this community back up and get the storefronts to look good again.”

Crafts of the Coal is located at 1313 Dunbar Ave. and is open seven days a week.