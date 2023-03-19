SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Bookworms have a new place to check out in South Charleston.

Plot Twist Books opened its doors on Saturday. The location is along D Street in South Charleston.

The independent bookstore offers a blend of new and used books and different book-related gifts. They also accept donations from the community.

The owners say they are glad to be adding another bookstore option for people in the area and were thrilled with the crowd they saw on Saturday.

“We were calling this a ‘soft launch,’ but word got out,” Matt Browning, co-owner of Plot Twist Books, said. “It has been a steady stream of customers today, a lot of people welcoming us to the community and they’re just so glad to see more book options here in town.”

If you missed the launch, the store is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.