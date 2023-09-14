KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Stephanie Abraham, who will serve the 13th Judicial Court District in Kanawha County, was sworn in on Thursday.

Judge Abraham will fill the seat of retiring Judge Duke Bloom.

“Judicial temperament is very important. I think a strong work ethic is very important, and I’m just thrilled to be able to bring all of that and serve the people of Kanawha County,” Abraham said. “I believe in public service and I’m very happy that I can be a part of that stand work for the benefit of the Kanawha County people.

According to Gov. Justice, Abraham has a career in civil litigation, corporate matters and representing government agencies, as well as school boards and county commissions. She has also served as a staff member to a U.S. Congressman and is a small-business owner, according to the governor’s office.

According to the governor’s office, Abraham is a 2000 Syracuse University graduate and a 2003 Maryland Law School graduate. She has also served on the Board of Governors at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, where she also taught business law.