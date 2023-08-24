KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – WVU Medicine Thomas Health is aiming to improve the overall patient experience with their brand new physical therapy facility in South Charleston.

The new facility has a wellness gym, patient care rooms and offers a variety of treatment options. WVU Medicine hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, to commemorate nearly a year of planning and building the new outpatient center.

Previously, all physical therapy was housed in Thomas Hospital, but officials say the new location will allow nearly 100 patients to receive treatment daily. Medical professionals at this facility specialize in treating patients in need of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cardiac rehabilitation and pulmonic rehabilitation.

“I’m just excited to be in the community and offer these services and see people get better,” said Jill Daniels, physical therapy director. “Sometimes, it’s as simple as ‘I can’t stand to do the dishes,’ or sometimes it’s ‘I was able to walk, and now I can’t.’ So, it’s exciting to see people get better and get back to the things they love.”

The new facility wrapped up construction in July and had a soft opening earlier this month.