NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Equipment was delivered to the West Sattes Community Center on Wednesday for a new playground.

Children can expect the playground to be completed and ready to play on by June 2023.

According to the city of Nitro, this project is estimated to cost around $90,000 and was funded from sales tax dollars from the city and a way to give back to the community.

Councilmember Emily Barr said the city bought the old West Sattes Elementary School and changed the name to the West Sattes Community Center.

Rendering of new playground in Nitro, West Virginia

“After that purchase, we organized a group of local volunteers, and we decided that a playground back here in the backyard was a perfect spot for this end of town to bring this little park to life,” Barr said.

Barr is overseeing this project alongside Cynthia McGill, Ward 2 Councilwoman, and they said they are hoping this playground can be a place for families to get outside and children to play.

“We have a community garden, a pickleball court, plus a basketball court here, and we are just trying to do whatever we can to get kids out and enjoy outside, McGill said.

According to the councilmember, the playground will be located on the side of the community center, near the basketball court.