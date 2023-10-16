CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new affordable senior housing project is opening up in West Virginia’s capital city.

According to Pison Management, LLC, the new Liberty Village will be located at 1114 Quarrier Street on Charleston’s East End at the historic former YWCA building. It will be comprised of 48 one and two-bedroom units “tailored to meet the needs and preferences of senior residents.”

Officials with the company say they will soon be getting ready to take leasing applications.

“We are excited to introduce Liberty Village to the Charleston community,” said Angela Justice, a spokesperson for the project. “This development represents our commitment to providing affordable, comfortable and culturally rich housing options for our senior citizens. The project’s location ensures residents can enjoy an active, engaging lifestyle while having essential services and healthcare within reach.”

The company says Liberty Village’s location will allow its residents to live within easy access to healthcare, shopping and local events, especially with KRT routes traveling along that area.

A date has not yet been set for completion.