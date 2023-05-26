KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A new golf course for golfers to work on their short game has just opened in Kanawha County.

The new Short Course at Coonskin Park is officially open, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Officials with Kanawha County say the new course received funding from American Rescue Plan funding used for economic development.

County officials say the new nine-hole course is tailored toward beginner golfers. The par three replaces the old 18-hole course that closed last summer due to flooding problems.

“I’m very excited,” golfer Lucas Ware said. “Just living a few minutes away, you’ll probably see me out here pretty often.”

The course will be open daily at 7:30 a.m., and if golfing is not for you, there are many other activities to partake in at Coonskin Park.