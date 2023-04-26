CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will begin to issue driver’s licenses with a new look to match the ‘Almost Heaven’ West Virginia tourism brand next week.

Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that the new look will feature the New River Gorge, one of West Virginia’s main attractions, as the background. Gov. Justice said, “This new design reflects the immeasurable pride we have in our state’s beauty”. The governor said, “By featuring it on our driver’s license, we want to inspire more people to come and experience the majesty of West Virginia firsthand”.

According to the Office of Gov. Justice, West Virginians can apply for a duplicate license or ID card with the new look, before their renewal date on the DMV website or at any of the 25 DMV offices across the state.

Gov. Justice introduced the “Almost Heaven” brand in 2018 and has since been seen on all welcome centers, tourism advertising, signage and turnpike booths throughout the state park systems.

“We’ve seen huge success with promoting the Almost Heaven West Virginia brand across the country and around the world”, said Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby. Ruby says, “Adding that branding to our driver licenses, is another opportunity to promote our great state”.

According to the Office of Gov. Justice, the new design will also include the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and official state branding on the front and the Almost Heaven tourism mark on the back of each card.

Everett Frazier, the Commissioner of the West Virginia Motor Vehicles said, “This new credential contains state-of-the-art security features to reduce fraud and identity theft”. Frazier also stated, “Our DMV is heading the nation when it comes to the issuance and security of our state”.