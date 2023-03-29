CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says crews will begin nighttime work next week to repave I-64 between the Dunbar interchange to the Oakwood Road interchange in Charleston.

Crews say the work will start on the evening of Monday, April 3. According to the WVDOT, the lanes will remain open during the day, and lane closures will take place at night in an effort to minimize traffic delays from the project.

The WVDOT says the work will be done in sections and will begin in the eastbound lanes between the Dunbar bridge and MacCorkle Avenue. Work will begin in the westbound lanes after the eastbound lanes are finished.

“Every time we can do work at night or when there is less of an effect on traffic we do so,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “We always consider congestion and inconvenience to the public when doing a project.”

The project is expected to cost $18.6 million. According to the WVDOT, the contract for that amount was awarded to West Virginia Paving in July 2022.

Crews say the exact work schedule will depend on the weather and nighttime temperatures.