NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The city of Nitro’s new athletic complex opened Friday.

The complex is at 1650 Park Ave. and has 17 pickleball courts, four tennis courts and a new bath house for the pool. The Nitro City Pool has a splash pad, sun deck area, concessions and more.

Organizers say it’s the perfect spot for all ages to have summer fun.

“This type of complex should get those kids out of the house and get them out here with new activities,” Mayor Dave Casebolt, city of Nitro, said Friday.

On Saturday, there will be a concert and fireworks. The pool opens Wednesday.

The athletic complex broke ground in 2022.