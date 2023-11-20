KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro High School Principal Jason Redman will be moving jobs soon.

According to Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools, Redman will be taking over for Brette Fraley, the current executive director of transportation, who is retiring on Feb. 1, 2024.

It is not known what day Redman will move into his new role or who his replacement at Nitro High School will be.

Redman and Fraley both started at their jobs in 2014. Redman has been with Kanawha County Schools for 20 years, Warner tells 13 News.