KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The smile and warmth of a young woman killed in a car accident last month is being honored this week. Elizabeth O’Leary’s father got a little preview of how Nitro High School students will do that.

Nitro City Council presented her dad with a T-shirt that hundreds of people will be wearing on Friday, May 5, 2023. The day has been declared “Be a Good Friend Day” – that’s what the T-shirts say. The message on the shirts also reminds people to tell people you love them.

The day honors 19-year-old Elizabeth O’Leary, of Nitro, who died Sunday, April 16, after her vehicle rolled down a hill, pinning her against a tree. Deputies said at the time she was partially inside the vehicle when it began rolling.

Those close to the Nitro High School Graduate say she was a role model who touched the hearts of many.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friendship and love are two things Elizabeth was known for, and proceeds from the shirts will go to help start a scholarship in her honor.

“A pillar of the high school community, and with the scholarship fund, we’re going to have some fun with that. Take care of a lot of kids that need help in the years to come, so thank you everybody,” said Elizabeth’s father Michael O’Leary.

The shirts are being made by a Nitro High School graphic design class, and 540 have already been preordered. They are being sold for $15 each.