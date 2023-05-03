KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The smile and warmth of a young woman killed in a car accident last month is being honored this week. Elizabeth O’Leary’s father got a little preview of how Nitro High School students will do that.
Nitro City Council presented her dad with a T-shirt that hundreds of people will be wearing on Friday, May 5, 2023. The day has been declared “Be a Good Friend Day” – that’s what the T-shirts say. The message on the shirts also reminds people to tell people you love them.
The day honors 19-year-old Elizabeth O’Leary, of Nitro, who died Sunday, April 16, after her vehicle rolled down a hill, pinning her against a tree. Deputies said at the time she was partially inside the vehicle when it began rolling.
Those close to the Nitro High School Graduate say she was a role model who touched the hearts of many.
Friendship and love are two things Elizabeth was known for, and proceeds from the shirts will go to help start a scholarship in her honor.
“A pillar of the high school community, and with the scholarship fund, we’re going to have some fun with that. Take care of a lot of kids that need help in the years to come, so thank you everybody,” said Elizabeth’s father Michael O’Leary.
The shirts are being made by a Nitro High School graphic design class, and 540 have already been preordered. They are being sold for $15 each.