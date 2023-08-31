Fight in Cross Lanes leads to fire, another fight and fireworks being let off

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fight turned into an early Thursday morning fire, which then ended with fireworks being let off.

According to the KCSO, deputies went to Foxtrot Lane in Cross Lanes after calls came in about gunshots and a fire at around 5 a.m.

The investigation led to them finding out there was a fight between two men fighting over a woman, one of whom is the ex-boyfriend of the woman. The ex-boyfriend left and came back, and the fire started, according to the KCSO. There is no information on what started the fire.

Deputies said another fight broke out, and the gunshots turned out to be fireworks let off by the current boyfriend.

The fire was put out, but the residence is considered a complete loss, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation is currently ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.