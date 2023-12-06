NITRO, WV (WOWK) — After nearly a month in the hospital, a Nitro woman is still fighting for her life after being hit by a car on Nov. 13, and that driver has still not come forward.

Police found the victim lying in the roadway along Red Oak Drive and First Avenue South. Police said it appeared that she had been hit by a car.

She was taken to the hospital where friends say she was treated for broken bones in her legs, arm and face.

Friends tell 13 News that she is a kind and generous person, and they hope she’ll be released soon.

“I’m hoping she gets better and gets out of there soon,” Loretta Lovejoy, a friend of the victim’s, said. “She’s a wonderful lady and if you came to her and told her you needed a place to stay, she would let you stay.”

The Nitro Police Department says debris from the vehicle was found near the scene. The investigation is ongoing.