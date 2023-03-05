KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a working residential fire happened Sunday morning in the Chesapeake, West Virginia, area of Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, the fire started on Sunday around 7:07 a.m. within the 30 block of 127th Street in Chesapeake. Metro 911 advised people to drive cautiously in the area while emergency crews were on the scene.

The fire is out at this time, dispatchers say.

No one was injured, according to dispatchers. Metro 911 did not have information about damages to the residence.

Volunteer fire departments from Chesapeake and East Bank responded. The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority was also on the scene, dispatchers say.

13 News is reaching out to first responders for more information.