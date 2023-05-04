Antwon Davis (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for murder in North Carolina has been arrested in West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia, Antwon Jamal Davis, 20, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested around 12:30 this afternoon, May 4, 2023, in St. Albans by the CUFFED (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division) Task Force.

The USMS for the SDWV says Davis was wanted in connection to a shooting in Raeford, NC, that killed 18-year-old Joshua Crooks, Jr., and injured an 18-year-old woman. He is wanted out of Hoke County, NC, on charges of 1st-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Davis was taken to the South Central Regional Jail to await extradition back to Hoke County, North Carolina.

The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau also assisted in the investigation.

According to WOWK 13 News’ sister station WNCN, two other people were taken into custody and charged in connection to the shooting, on June 8, 2022 and on June 17, 2022.