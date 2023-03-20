CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A murder suspect from North Carolina was arrested in Kanawha County on Saturday.

According to a release from the US Marshals, 24-year-old Tevin Seymore, of Statesville, North Carolina, was arrested at the Renaissance Circle apartments on Saturday night by the US Marshals CUFFED Task Force and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT.

Seymore was wanted for an alleged drive-by shooting that happened on March 15. He is one of three suspects accused of the shooting death of 19-year-old Zion Wilder. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the head during the incident. He is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Seymore was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court and will be extradited back to Iredell County in North Carolina.