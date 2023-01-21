KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “If you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time,” says the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) while all its kennels are full.

The shelter says its regular and overflow kennels are full as well as the puppy room.

The KCHA says that because they are a no-kill shelter, staff will not euthanize animals due to how long they have been there or to make space for others.

“KCHA is dedicated to helping these animals!” the KCHA said. “We will continue to care for them, share their stories, and keep searching for great homes to adopt.”

However, shelter officials are asking for help because crowding might cause issues taking in more animals.

For those wanting to help, visit the KCHA’s website to view available animals. People can also donate to the KCHA online or through its Amazon and Chewy wishlists.